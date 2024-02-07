Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

ZEEL appeals to Singaporean arbitration, NCLT after Sony’s dealbreak

The company approached the arbitration centre, tribunals claiming Sony is not entitled to terminate the deal.

Business Desk
Zee Entertainment Sony Merger
Zee Entertainment-Sony Merger | Image:Sony Group, Punit Goenka, Zee Enterprises
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has issued a reply to Sony, refusing to accept any breach of obligations under its deal for the $10 billion merger.

ZEEL on Wednesday said it has called on Sony Group to withdraw the Japanese company's termination between the two enterprises, which was called off after repeated delays.

Advertisement

The Subhash Chandra-backed conglomerate has also initiated legal action to contest Sony's claims of breach of terms in arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. 

Reiterating that the company has complied with all its obligations in good faith, the company denied that Sony is entitled to terminate the deal.

Advertisement

Culver Max’ claim to termination fee is also legally untenable and has no basis, Zee said, and has also approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking directions to implement the merger scheme. 

Paralelly, ZEEL has called Upon Culver Max and BEPL to immediately withdraw the termination.

Advertisement

Sony had claimed $90 million (Rs 748.5 crore) after it called off the merger on Monday, after 

ZEEL further said it is evaluating all available options, and basis the guidance received from the Board, and will take all necessary steps to safeguard the long-term interests.

Advertisement

This also includes “taking appropriate legal action and contesting Culver Max and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings”.

Sony and Zee did not elaborate on which merger conditions had been unfulfilled. However, the firms had been at odds over Zee's proposal for its CEO Punit Goenka to lead the combined company, after Goenka became the subject of an investigation by India's market regulator.

Advertisement

Goenka, who was in Ayodhya city on Monday to attend the consecration of the Ram Temple, on Monday said the collapse of the Sony deal as "a sign from the Lord," in a post on X. He added that he would move forward by strengthening his company for stakeholders.

Zee said on Wednesday it has approached India's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which handles corporate disputes, seeking directions to implement the merger.

Advertisement

"This action does not come as a surprise, but there are no substantive reasons for the NCLT to rule in favour of Zee and force a merger," Shriram Subramanian, founder and MD of corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services, said.

Zee's shares tumbled nearly 34 per cent on Tuesday on worries the company would fail to thrive amid increasing competition. The stock recouped some losses on Wednesday, closing 6.8% higher ahead of its filing to exchanges.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. All About Lord Vishnu Idol, Shivling Found In K'taka's Krishna Riverbed

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Watch Axiom Space's Astronauts to Depart From ISS on February 7 LIVE

    Science7 minutes ago

  4. Ice Cream Varities To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  5. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement