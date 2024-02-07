Advertisement

Zooom Airlines Delhi to Ayodhya flight: Domestic carrier Zooom Airlines is making a comeback with the launch of flight services from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 31, 2024. The airline's first passenger flight, utilising Bombardier CRJ200ER aircraft, will connect New Delhi to Ayodhya, a city increasingly recognised as a spiritual tourism hotspot in India.

Zooom Airlines was established as Zexus Air in April 2013 and commenced operations in February 2017. However, the airline was unable to attract substantial air passenger traffic. DGCA suspended its air operator certificate in July 2018 for over a year following safety concerns.

Zooom Airlines's Chief Executive Officer, Atul Gambhir, expressed enthusiasm about the airline's return, emphasising its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity in the country. "We are delighted to announce the relaunch of Zooom Airlines, with services connecting Ayodhya and Delhi. Zooom Airlines is dedicated to enhancing regional connectivity in India. The new flight services aim to connect people, cultures, and regions to this spiritual hub," said Gambhir.

He noted the surge in domestic air travel passengers in India, attributing it to factors such as the proliferation of low-cost airline flights, streamlined booking systems, improved customer experience, and flexible airline schedules. Zooom Airlines aims to align with these growth elements, focusing on quality improvement to enhance the overall travel experience.

Gambhir also highlighted Zooom Airlines's support for the Government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) by launching additional services on UDAN routes as part of its service revival. Looking ahead, the airline is considering exploring new routes and expanding its network to include more tier-2 cities, providing passengers with additional travel options and contributing to the growth of the domestic aviation sector.

With extensive expertise in the aviation industry, Atul Gambhir, the CEO of Zooom Airlines, has a proven track record in key roles at major firms such as Air One Aviation Pvt Ltd and Air One Charters Pvt Ltd. He played a pivotal role in developing air connectivity in India, particularly in the Northern and Western regions. Now, with Zooom Airlines, he envisions bringing innovation and enhanced efficiency to the forefront of the dynamic Indian aviation sector.