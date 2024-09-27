sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:43 IST, September 27th 2024

Nikkei rallies 2% on softer yen, Japan leadership contest in spotlight

The Nikkei ended 2.32 per cent higher at 39,829.56, its highest close since July 19, while the broader Topix finished up 0.73 per cent at 2,740.94.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Nikkei
The Nikkei ended 2.32 per cent higher at 39,829.56, its highest close since July 19 | Image: Shutterstock
