sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 00:43 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata passes away: The man who changed the face of Indian business and philanthropy

Ratan Tata passes away: The man who changed the face of Indian business and philanthropy, leaving behind a profound legacy of innovation and philanthropy.

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Tata - India’s Visionary Business Leader - Dies At 86
Ratan Tata Passes Away: A Legacy of Innovation and Philanthropy in Indian Business | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

00:43 IST, October 10th 2024