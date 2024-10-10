Published 01:14 IST, October 10th 2024
Ratan Tata's solid belief in Indian startup: Invested in Ola, Paytm, and others
Ratan Tata passes away: Tata is also known for altering the fabric of entrepreneurship for the country with key investments in India's emerging startup space.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Reported by: Business Desk
Ratan Tata passes away: Ratan Tata's solid belief in Indian startup: Invested in Goodfellows to Ola and Paytm | Image: x
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
01:14 IST, October 10th 2024