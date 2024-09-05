Published 13:57 IST, September 5th 2024
SAIL willing to participate in Critical Mineral Mission: Chairman Amarendu Prakash
The Critical Mineral Mission aims to secure the country's critical mineral supply chain by ensuring mineral availability from domestic and foreign sources.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SAIL willing to participate in Critical Mineral Mission: Chairman Amarendu Prakash | Image: Pixabay
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:57 IST, September 5th 2024