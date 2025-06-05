14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Strives To Evolve After Dynamic IPL Premier With Rajasthan Royals: 'Have To Do Two Times Better'

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has opened up on the experience he had on his debut IPL season. The young cricketer expressed that he has received several positives and that being a part of the tournament is like a dream. Vaibhav also revealed his future aspirations and key takeaways from this season, stating that he intends to put effort into areas needing improvement and step up his efforts to build on his contributions from this year.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reflects On His IPL Debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been one of the biggest stars for the Rajasthan Royals and the Indian Premier League. The 14-year-old has delivered an electrifying performance for his side, even though the Rajasthan Royals failed to make it to the playoffs this year. The INR 1.1 Cr. pick proved the money's worth in his debut season, and he is eager to do much better in the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

"Playing in the IPL is like a dream for everyone, and I got a lot of positives from my first season. I also learnt a lot in terms of what I can do for the team in the next season. Next year, I will work on areas where I made mistakes and try to do much better for the team.

"My learning is that I have to do two times better than what I have done so that my team also plays in the final next year and how much I can contribute to my team, I will focus on that," Vaibhav Suryavanshi said in a video shared by IPL.

14-Year-Old's IPL Heroics Earn Him India U19 Spot In Away Tour

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had stepped in as an opening batter for the Rajasthan Royals after Sanju Samson was injured and had to be benched. He delivered an electrifying debut against LSG when he snacked a six off the first ball he faced from Shardul Thakur.

Vaibhav's heroics earned him a spot in the India U19 squad, which would be touring England soon. The 14-year-old sensation would function under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, a young batting phenomenon who hails from Mumbai. The batter also made his IPL debut in the 2025 season when he was a part of the Chennai Super Kings. Both superstars would be in action against England's U19 side as a part of India's tour of England.