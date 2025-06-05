Ricky Ponting Calls For Enhanced Mental Approach From Shubman Gill In Anticipation Of England Tour

Updated 5 June 2025 at 17:03 IST
Punjab Kings head coach and former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting has opened up on the need of the hour for Shubman Gill. The veteran exclaimed that India's new test skipper would have to toil on his psychological strategy. He added that Gill need not have a solid defensive approach and instead needs to focus on his stroke play during the India tour of the England Test series.
Ricky Ponting had said that Shubman Gill would need to work on his batting in the Test format, and it won't be easy to worry about his batting since he is a newly minted captain for the Indian Cricket Team. He also expressed that Gill would have to work on his mental approach before jetting off for the England tour.
"There's some of the great Test players that haven't had great defensive games — [Virender] Sehwag is probably a great example of that. But if you're in control of your strokeplay, you don't have to worry too much about your defence. I mean, obviously, it's a big part of Test match cricket, but I think it's more his mental application," Ricky Ponting said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
Shubman Gill was appointed as the new skipper for the Indian Cricket Team, and his first big assignment would be against Test Giants England in an away tour. With a young captain at the helm, there is a lot at stake as India begins its New WTC campaign. He was named as the new skipper after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the Test format.
Also Read: 'Never Lost Hope': Virender Sehwag Gives Reality Check To Virat Kohli's Fans Comparing RCB's Maiden IPL Title To Sachin Tendulkar's ODI WC Win
The Captaincy conundrum has been solved after Shubman Gill was announced as Team India's new leader at Test cricket helm. A young and dynamic Indian side would be up against the mighty England, who are already a hungry side as they would aim to make a big splash in red-ball cricket.
However, the number four dilemma continues to haunt the fans, as demands for a credible cricketer in the position have been imminent. Virat Kohli's retirement has left a void in the team. There is a chance that we may receive answers on who will be positioned in the spot when head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill host a press conference tonight.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.
Published 5 June 2025 at 17:03 IST