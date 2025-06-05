Ricky Ponting Calls For Enhanced Mental Approach From Shubman Gill In Anticipation Of England Tour

Punjab Kings head coach and former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting has opened up on the need of the hour for Shubman Gill. The veteran exclaimed that India's new test skipper would have to toil on his psychological strategy. He added that Gill need not have a solid defensive approach and instead needs to focus on his stroke play during the India tour of the England Test series.

Ricky Ponting Flags The Need Of The Hour For Shubman Gill Before Tests

Ricky Ponting had said that Shubman Gill would need to work on his batting in the Test format, and it won't be easy to worry about his batting since he is a newly minted captain for the Indian Cricket Team. He also expressed that Gill would have to work on his mental approach before jetting off for the England tour.

"There's some of the great Test players that haven't had great defensive games — [Virender] Sehwag is probably a great example of that. But if you're in control of your strokeplay, you don't have to worry too much about your defence. I mean, obviously, it's a big part of Test match cricket, but I think it's more his mental application," Ricky Ponting said, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Shubman Gill was appointed as the new skipper for the Indian Cricket Team, and his first big assignment would be against Test Giants England in an away tour. With a young captain at the helm, there is a lot at stake as India begins its New WTC campaign. He was named as the new skipper after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the Test format.

Unanswered Questions Would Be Answered Tonight

The Captaincy conundrum has been solved after Shubman Gill was announced as Team India's new leader at Test cricket helm. A young and dynamic Indian side would be up against the mighty England, who are already a hungry side as they would aim to make a big splash in red-ball cricket.