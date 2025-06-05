Jofra Archer In Contention For A Return Against India In Second Test? England Chief Selector Offers Huge Update

Jofra Archer missed out on a place as England announced a 14-member squad for the first Test match against England in Headingley, Leeds. England will host Indian in a five-match Test series, which will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Archer has long been nursing an injury, which also saw him miss the ODI series against the West Indies. He suffered a fractured thumb during his IPL stint with the Rajasthan Royals and, since then, has undergone a rehabilitation period. It has appeared that the England fast bowler will appear for Sussex in their clash against Durham, and should he come unscathed, he might have a chance to secure a place in the second Test against India at Edgbaston. Archer has been a hit-and-miss in the last couple of years due to his persistent injury issues, but he showed his flashes of brilliance in IPL 2025, picking up 11 wickets in the proceedings.

Will Jofra Archer Return For Second Test against India?

England Chief Selector Luke Wright insisted Archer could return to the England fold should he prove his fitness for Sussex. As quoted by the Independent, he said, "The plan is for him to play a few second team games, loading up in the second team for Sussex. And then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham during the first Test. So he'll play for Sussex if all things go well, and then if all things go well fingers crossed he should be available for the second Test.

"Like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking things off everyday with no setbacks but if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test.”

England named a strong 14-member squad for the first Test against England, with all-rounder Jamie Overton getting a much-anticipated recall. Brydon Carse has also been named in the squad alongside experienced Chris Woakes. A number of notable absentees were noticed as the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, and Ollie Robinson missed out on a place, while Mark Wood remains sidelined with a knee injury.

England Squad for 1st Test Against India