A Historic Milestone Awaits? Bangladesh Chief Selector Habibul Bashar Aims For Maiden WTC Final Appearance

Bangladesh took a massive leap in the World Test Championship with a 1-1 draw against Australia in the two-match Test series. The Asian side picked up a historic 9-wicket win against Australia in the first Test in Darwin, and it has worked wonders for them in the ongoing WTC 2025-2027 cycle.

Bangladesh Chief Selector Dreams Of WTC Final

Despite their loss in the 2nd Test match, they comfortably sit 4th in the WTC points table, and with six more matches to go, they find themselves in a unique position and have a very good chance to qualify for the summit clash for the first time in history.

They will now host West Indies in a two-match Test series on home soil and if they can grind out a positive result against the Carribbeans, things could propel towards a very positive direction. Bangladesh Chief Selector Habibul Bashar isn't shy to dream and believes his country can reach the WTC final this time around.

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Bashar said, “We are now in a very good position in the World Test Championship. We have five very important Tests coming up, so let’s see what happens."

He further added, “It’s not just the Australia Tests. If you look at our previous Test matches against Pakistan, or the Tests before that, we have been winning Tests regularly. If you look at the statistics since 2000 and compare them with those of the last two years, you have to say that Bangladesh Test cricket has come a long way."

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