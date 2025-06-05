'Made A Small Kid Their Captain': Aakash Chopra Lauds Rajat Patidar's Captaincy As Batter Leads RCB To First IPL Title In His First Season As Skipper

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first ever Indian Premier League title as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League. The final of IPL 2025 was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where RCB were put to bat first and put up a first innings score of 190 runs. This meant Punjab had to chase down 191 to win their first title. PBKS got a good start but the RCB bowling attack led by Krunal Pandya turned things around for the Rajat Patidar led side and won RCB their first IPL title after an 18 year long wait.

Aakash Chopra Credits Rajat Patidar's Captaincy For Win

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra following RCB's massive win in the final of the Indian Premier League 2025, lauded captain Rajat Patidar. Rajat Patidar was handed RCB's captaincy at the start of the season and he achieved a massive feat by winning the IPL trophy in his first year as captain. Chopra praised Patidar's decision making as RCB lifted the cup.

“Captain Rajat Patidar once again flies under the radar. No one shows him, talks about him, or focuses on him that much. However, he is always there. He has made the right moves in the entire season. It was actually a massive investment of faith, belief, and hope, as they made a small kid their captain. He is not young in terms of age, but is short of experience. Teams generally go shopping for captains, or they might have looked towards Virat Kohli again,” said Aakash Chopra in his YouTube video.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Knew RCB Fans Were Dying Outside in Bengaluru? Atul Wassan Makes Controversial Claim

Krunal Pandya Stars For RCB In IPL 2025 Final

In the final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, the star of the match was all-rounder Krunal Pandya as he stopped the flow of runs for Punjab Kings in the middle overs. Krunal Pandya in the four overs that he bowled, took two wickets and gave only 17 runs.