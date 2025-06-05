'A Tough Team To Beat': Star Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Believes RCB Have A Bright Future Ahead Of Them After Winning First IPL Title In IPL 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a spectacular campaign secured their first ever Indian Premier League title. The wait for RCB ended after 18 years as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the IPL by six runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished the regular season in second place in the points table. This meant the Rajat Patidar led franchise would play in the first qualifier of the 2025 IPL. RCB faced PBKS in the first qualifier and defeated them to secure a place in the final. RCB then faced PBKS in the final and defeated them for the third time in the season to secure their first IPL title.

Pujara's ‘Great Future’ Claim Regarding RCB

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the biggest stars in red ball cricket and has had a legendary career for India in red ball cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara recently sat down with former Indian fast bowler Varun Aaron at a StarSports show. During the show, Pujara revealed that RCB, now that they have won their first title have a great future ahead of them.

"I think this is just the beginning. They have a great future ahead. This is kind of trying to take the monkey off the back. They know they have the title now, and they have the team and the capability. So, going forward, I think it will be a tough team to beat. You have been part of the RCB environment. So you know what it takes to win a title. When the team doesn't win the title, even though you play good cricket throughout the IPL, there is always a question mark. However, now, since they have won the title, I think they have a bright future ahead," said Cheteshwar Pujara in his talk with Varun Aaron.

ALSO READ | Not Virat Kohli or RCB; IPL 2025 Would be Remembered For Stampede at Chinnaswamy

RCB End 18-Year Wait To Win Maiden IPL Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 18-year wait as they secured their maiden IPL title in IPL 2025. RCB defeated PBKS in the final by six runs thanks to the efforts of RCB's bowling unit. This was the fourth final that Royal Challengers Bengaluru were playing as they won the IPL title.