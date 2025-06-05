Virat Kohli Knew RCB Fans Were Dying Outside in Bengaluru? Atul Wassan Makes Controversial Claim

Chinnaswamy Stampede: Following the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium, the biggest question is - was Virat Kohli aware of what was happening just outside the cricket ground? While it cannot be confirmed, former India cricketer Atul Wassan has given his two cents on the issue. Wassan has claimed that there is no way Kohli knew about what was happening outside the stadium.

‘Cannot believe in a million years that Virat Kohli knew’

“I cannot believe in a million years that Virat Kohli knew that people were dying outside, and the felicitation was going inside," Wassan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The politicians, I can believe, because they’re ruthless, thick-skinned and so is the corporate, which is the RCB franchise. The franchisees don’t care because they have to show the balance sheets, and they have to show revenue. They would have known maybe. It was a lack of communication."

For the unversed, the open bus parade was called off due to rain and lack of security personnel. As per reports, the press conference that was scheduled to take place after the event was also cancelled. Reports claim that 11 lives were lost and several others were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at the nearby Vydehi hospital and Bowering hospital.

