Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Virat Kohli Knew RCB Fans Were Dying Outside in Bengaluru? Atul Wassan Makes Controversial Claim

Updated 5 June 2025 at 11:39 IST

Virat Kohli Knew RCB Fans Were Dying Outside in Bengaluru? Atul Wassan Makes Controversial Claim

Chinnaswamy Stampede: The focus is back on Virat Kohli following the tragic stampede in Bengaluru following RCB's IPL 2025 win.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Kohli at Chinnaswamy (L), Cop Outside Chinnaswamy (R)
Kohli at Chinnaswamy (L), Cop Outside Chinnaswamy (R) | Image: ANI

Chinnaswamy Stampede: Following the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy stadium, the biggest question is - was Virat Kohli aware of what was happening just outside the cricket ground? While it cannot be confirmed, former India cricketer Atul Wassan has given his two cents on the issue. Wassan has claimed that there is no way Kohli knew about what was happening outside the stadium. 

ALSO READ: Not Kohli or RCB; IPL 2025 Will be Remembered For Chinnaswamy Stampede

‘Cannot believe in a million years that Virat Kohli knew’

“I cannot believe in a million years that Virat Kohli knew that people were dying outside, and the felicitation was going inside," Wassan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The politicians, I can believe, because they’re ruthless, thick-skinned and so is the corporate, which is the RCB franchise. The franchisees don’t care because they have to show the balance sheets, and they have to show revenue. They would have known maybe. It was a lack of communication."

For the unversed, the open bus parade was called off due to rain and lack of security personnel. As per reports, the press conference that was scheduled to take place after the event was also cancelled. Reports claim that 11 lives were lost and several others were injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at the nearby Vydehi hospital and Bowering hospital.

ALSO READ: 'Beyond Tragic': Tendulkar's Lukewarm Reaction Over B'luru Stampede Row

RCB Break 18-YO Drought

It was a night to remember on Tuesday in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium as RCB went on to beat Punjab Kings to clinch their maiden IPL title. Bengaluru won the game by six runs. Krunal Pandya with two wickets for 17 runs in his four overs was the star of the show for RCB on the night that mattered the most. 

Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.

Published 5 June 2025 at 11:30 IST