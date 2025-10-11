Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

Afghanistan players during first ODI match of the series against Bangladesh | Image: X/@ACBofficials

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rahmanullah Gurbaz-led Afghanistan will square off against Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Bangladesh in the second ODI match of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, October 11.

The match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan started the ODI series with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on October 8.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning performance in the first ODI match of the series. In the first inning, Omarzai picked three wickets in his nine-over spell, giving 40 runs at an economy rate of 4.40. Later in the second inning, he played a 40-run knock from 44 balls at a strike rate of 90.91. During the run chase, Omarzai smashed six fours and one four during his time on the crease.

Meanwhile, in the three-match T20I series, Bangladesh whitewashed Afghanistan after sealing wins in all the games.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, October 11.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match get underway?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match in India?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.