After Impressive Performance in IPL 2025, South African Youngster Dewald Brevis Gets Maiden Test Call-Up For Zimbabwe Series

CSK prodigy Dewald Brevis celebrates after half-century against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025. | Image: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sensation displayed an impressive performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Dewald Brevis joined the 18th season of the IPL midway, after he replaced injured Gurjapneet Singh in the Chennai Super Kings squad.

The 22-year-old played six matches for the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL 2025, scoring 225 runs at a strike rate of 180.00, and has an average of 37.50. It was his third season in the cash-rich tournament.

Brevis has played 16 matches in his IPL career, amassing 455 runs at a strike rate of 153.19, and has an average of 28.43.

Following his stupendous performance in the 2025 edition IPL, Dewald Brevis was rewarded by Cricket South Africa as the youngster received his maiden Test call-up for the upcoming Zimbabwe series.

South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad Lauds Dewald Brevis

In a statement, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad hailed Brevis and said that the youngster has progressed in the past year.

"Dewald deserves a lot of credit for how he has progressed over the past 12 months," Conrad said in a statement. "He's shown real growth and maturity in the longer format, and it's encouraging to see him evolving into a more complete cricketer," Shukri Conrad said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Apart from Brevis, Cricket South Africa has called up five uncapped players for the Zimbabwe series.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Also Gets Maiden Test Call-Up

Cricket prodigy Lhuan-dre Pretorius also received his maiden Test call-up. The 19-year-old has stunning numbers in T20s, scoring 911 runs from 34 matches at a strike rate of 147.17.

The two-match series between South Africa and Zimbabwe will kick off on June 28th. Meanwhile, the second match of the series will take place on July 6th. Both matches of the series will be played at The first match will be played at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground.

Before the Zimbabwe series, South Africa will lock horns against Australia in the final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025.