After IPL 2025 Glory With RCB, Phil Salt Confirmed To Miss West Indies T20Is Due To Personal Reasons

England opener Phil Salt would miss out on the upcoming England vs West Indies T20I series. The Three Lions have faced off against the Caribbean Boys in a three-match, which ended in a 3-0 sweep for the hosts. Salt would be off-action and spend time at home with his family after the birth of his child.

Phil Salt To Miss England T20Is Against West Indies

Phil Salt has had a dramatic week lately as he was a part of two humongous occasions. He had returned to England before the IPL Final on Tuesday for the birth of his child. But the English wicketkeeper-batter came back to India to be a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the summit clash against the Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Salt was a part of RCB's winning campaign as the franchise broke its 18-year trophyless streak.

As the overseas stars return to their national commitments, England and Lancashire batter Phil Salt will take some time before joining the England camp and will not be a part of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. The ECB has granted some time off to the wicketkeeper-batter so that he could be with his family after the birth of his child.

"Salt, who is taking time away on paternity leave following the birth of his child earlier this week, will now spend time at home. He has been replaced in the squad by Surrey batter Jamie Smith," the England Cricket Board said in an official statement.

Phil Salt Was Impactful For RCB In IPL 2025

Phil Salt had an explosive impact on RCB the moment when he made his debut with the franchise. The INR 11.50 Crore pick formed a solid partnership with Virat Kohli and has also played a pivotal role in RCB's maiden title win this season. The wicketkeeper-batter has been consistent with his performance as he amassed 387 runs in 12 matches and had a strike rate of 175.90. His aggressive batting approach gave RCB the much-needed push they needed from the start.