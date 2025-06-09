After IPL 2025 Heroics, Shreyas Iyer Teases India Captaincy Rumour With Subtle Hint: 'I Think I Have Got A Lot Of Experience'

Updated 9 June 2025 at 21:08 IST
Shreyas Iyer has been a very familiar name in the Indian cricket circuit. The star Indian batter guided Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final but faltered at the last hurdle as RCB ran away with their maiden title.
Iyer's heroics with KKR prompted Punjab Kings to shell out the big bucks, and he didn't disappoint. After leading KKR to the IPL 2024 title, the 30-year-old almost had his hand on his second successive IPL title. But PBKS came short by just six runs in the summit clash. As per an Indian Express report, Iyer's leadership acumen hasn't gone unnoticed, and he will be in the ODI captaincy conversation after Rohit Sharma calls it a day.
Iyer has further established himself as one of the most consistent when it comes to captaincy, as he guided the Sobo Mumbai Falcons into the semi-finals of the inaugural T20 Mumbai League 2025. As quoted by ANI, on being asked about captaincy, he replied, "It (captaincy) brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility. You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team because whenever there is a hurdle or some kind of adversity you face as a team, they always come to the captain. I think I have got a lot of experience as I have been captaining since I was 22. I have enjoyed the moments and also embraced it. I love the fact to come out and lead."
As per A Hindustan Times report, ODI captain Rohit Sharma might undergo a BCCI evaluation. Following his Test retirement, India now have three different captains in three formats and Rohit's future could be under the radar. Shubman Gill has been handed the reins in Test cricket and the upcoming England series will mark his captaincy debut. He could be in the reckoning alongside Iyer if the management wants to venture into the 2027 ODI World Cup with a new captain.
Published 9 June 2025 at 20:00 IST