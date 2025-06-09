Post Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test Retirements; Michael Vaughan Calls Shubman Gill's Appointment as Captain a 'Bold' Move Ahead of England Tests

India vs England: It will be the start of a new chapter in Indian cricket when Shubman Gill walks out for the toss at Headingley on June 20. It will be an Indian side without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It will also be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle. While the world debates over was appointing Gill as the captain the right call, former English skipper Michael Vaughan has given his two cents on this. As per Vaughan, it is a ‘bold’ move to appoint Gill as the captain. Vaughan reckoned Gill faces a challenge to prove himself on foreign soil.

ALSO READ: BCCI Announce List Of Updated Venues For SA Tour Of IND

‘Gill has a lot to prove’

“Shubman Gill is officially the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series. It’s a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli. Gill has a lot to prove, especially away from home, but he has shown he has the temperament for big moments," said Vaughan, who is part of Sony Sports Network’s expert commentary team for the series.

For the unversed, Rishabh Pant would be Gill's deputy. The Indian team would be trying to win their first Test series in England after 2007. So, Gill has a lot of expectations on his shoulders.

“With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad eager to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special for India’s next generation. Don’t be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion," Vaughan added.