Will Rohit Sharma Remain Captain For 2027 ICC ODI World Cup? BCCI's Stance Might See A Change In The Guard: Report

The Indian Cricket Team has entered a transition period, and the Men In Blue could shape up their future with some bold calls in the near future. Following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, there will be a huge selection vacuum which needs to be addressed with utmost care.

Will Rohit Sharma Lead India In The 2027 ICC ODI World Cup?

For the first time, all three formats have different captains for Team India. Shubman Gill has been handed over the charge in the red ball format while Suryakumar Yadav is leading the T20I side. Rohit Sharma is only at the helm of the ODI team currently and is expected to lead the team in the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. But there have been reports that BCCI might reconsider his position as the ODI captain. The 38-year-old guided India to the 2023 World Cup final on home soil. His no-nonsense, aggressive style was an instant hit in the tournament, but since then, he has barely made his presence felt.

As per a Hindustan Times report, BCCI might evaluate their options regarding Rohit's leadership credentials in the limited-overs format. A source told Hindustan Times, “Quite frankly, a lot of us thought Rohit wanted to move away from the ODI format after winning the Champions Trophy. There have been no discussions between Rohit and the selectors over his ODI future.”

Who Might Replace Rohit Sharma As The Indian ODI Captain?