After IPL 2025 Snub, Prithvi Shaw Returns To Form, Smashes Fiery Knock For North Mumbai Panthers At T20 Mumbai League 2025

India batter Prithvi Shaw gave a befitting reply to his critics after playing a fiery knock at the ongoing Mumbai T20 League 2025 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, June 8th.

Currently, Prithvi Shaw is captaining the North Mumbai Panthers at the Mumbai T20 League 2025.

Prithvi Shaw Shines At Mumbai T20 League 2025

During North Mumbai Panthers' clash against Triumphs Knights MNE on June 8th, Prithvi Shaw played a captain's knock and helped his team clinch a 38-run win in the game.

Prithvi Shaw played a blitz knock of 75 runs from 34 balls at a strike rate of 220.59. He hammered 12 fours and three sixes during his time on the crease. It was Suryansh Shedge of Triumphs Knights MNE who dismissed the 25-year-old batter in the 10th over of the first inning.

Prithvi Shaw has received a lot of criticism from the fans and also cricket pundits for his poor form. The right-handed batter was also not picked at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction. Following this, he did not take part in the 18th season of the cash-rich tournament.

Prithvi Shaw's 75-run knock will definitely help him boost his confidence.

In the Indian Premier League, Prithvi Shaw played 79 matches, scoring 1892 runs at a strike rate of 147.46 and an average of 23.94. He made his debut in the IPL in the 2018 season. Since then, he has been playing for Delhi Capitals. But following his poor form, the Delhi-based franchise did not retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Prithvi Shaw's Stats With Team India

The 25-year-old played five Test matches and nine innings, scoring 339 runs at an average of 42.37. In the ODIs, he has scored 189 runs after playing six matches at a strike rate of 113.85.

However, Prithvi Shaw has some staggering numbers in first-class cricket, where he scored 4556 runs from 58 matches and 102 innings at a strike rate of 82.86.