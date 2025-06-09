WTC Final, SA vs AUS: Australia's Opening Conundrum Doesn't Bother Usman Khawaja: 'I'm Worried About...'

Australia will definitely start the World Test Championship final as a favourite against South Africa. The Aussies tend to outclass their opponents when it matters the most, and the Proteas will be aware of their threat.

They have been the team to beat in this WTC cycle and will be very keen to defend their WTC title. They defeated India in the last cycle, but it won't be a walk in the park given South Africa's recent form. Usman Khawaja has been a pivotal part of the Australian team. The opener is certain to be in the team sheet when Australia take the field on June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground. One confusion has been Khawaja's opening partner. Khawaja has partnered multiple batters, including Steven Smith and Sam Konstas, in the recent past but isn't really bothered about whom he is going to assist in the summit clash.

In an interaction with ICC Digital, he said, "Not really, to be honest.

"Opening is so tough...I'm worried about how the ball is going to bowl to me and what I need to do.

“The opposite, whoever's opening with me is thinking exactly the same. Then we're kind of in the middle working together how we're going to blunt out this attack.”

Pat Cummins On The Verge Of WTC History