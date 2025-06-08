WTC Final, SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram Aims Maiden ICC Title, Hopes South Africa Emulate PSG And RCB In Winning Trend Against Australia

Aiden Markram plays a shot during the 2nd Test Day 2 against India at the India Tour of South Africa 2023-24, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town | Image: ANI

South Africa will have a tough task to cut out when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final. The Proteas have been one of the best teams in the ongoing WTC cycle and are just one match away from ultimate glory.

Aiden Markram Hops To End South Africa Title Drought

South Africa came close on a number of occasions in ICC events in the last couple of years but failed to get past the final hurdle. They lost in the ICC ODI World Cup semifinal in 2023, followed by the T20 World Cup final last year and the the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. But Aiden Markram is hopeful that this South African team can continue to be a part of the ongoing trend. RCB ended their prolonged trophy drought to lift the IPL 2025 title, while PSG also finally laid their hand on the coveted Champions League title.

As quoted by News18, Markram said, “This team is different. Those of us who have experienced past disappointments have dealt with it, discussed it, and learned from it. Now, it’s about the excitement of another opportunity to succeed."

“As an opener, my role is to give the team a strong start.

“Preparing against our world-class bowlers can be tough, but it helps us as batters."

South Africa Can Pose A Tricky Challenge For Australia