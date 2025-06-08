WTC Final, SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram Aims Maiden ICC Title, Hopes South Africa Emulate PSG And RCB In Winning Trend Against Australia

Updated 8 June 2025 at 22:58 IST
South Africa will have a tough task to cut out when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final. The Proteas have been one of the best teams in the ongoing WTC cycle and are just one match away from ultimate glory.
Also Read: Former South African Captain Graeme Smith Visits Proteas Camp Ahead Of WTC Final Against Australia, Gives Crucial Insights To Players
South Africa came close on a number of occasions in ICC events in the last couple of years but failed to get past the final hurdle. They lost in the ICC ODI World Cup semifinal in 2023, followed by the T20 World Cup final last year and the the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal. But Aiden Markram is hopeful that this South African team can continue to be a part of the ongoing trend. RCB ended their prolonged trophy drought to lift the IPL 2025 title, while PSG also finally laid their hand on the coveted Champions League title.
As quoted by News18, Markram said, “This team is different. Those of us who have experienced past disappointments have dealt with it, discussed it, and learned from it. Now, it’s about the excitement of another opportunity to succeed."
“As an opener, my role is to give the team a strong start.
“Preparing against our world-class bowlers can be tough, but it helps us as batters."
Also Read: SA vs AUS: Ahead Of High-Voltage WTC Final, Steve Smith Underlines His Olympic Ambitions: 'Now I've Got Other Goals'
South Africa have a pretty talented quad at their disposal. Led by captain Temba Bavuma, their batting lineup also consists of players like Markram and Tony de Zorzi, while explosive players like Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham can wreak havoc on their day. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will lead the pace department alongside Lungi Ngidi. Keshav Maharaj's expertise will further enhance their chances, while Marco Jansen's IPL 2025 display will certainly add a spark to their squad.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.
Published 8 June 2025 at 22:58 IST