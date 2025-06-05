After Punjab Kings Stint, Adrian Le Roux Set To Join Indian Cricket Team As Strength And Conditioning Coach

The Indian Cricket Team will have a new strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming England Test series. Adrian Le Roux announced he will be joining Gautam Gambhir's support staff after his stint with the Punjab Kings comes to an end following the conclusion of IPL 2025.

Adrian Le Roux Set To Be India's New Strength And Conditioning Coach

Adrian Le Roux is not new to the Indian cricket culture, having been in the setup from January 2002 to May 2003. He will fill the shoes of Soham Desai, who recently departed after a prolonged spell. Le Roux confirmed the development with a lengthy post on Instagram.

"And with that a 6-year journey with the @punjabkingsipl comes to an end. Went all the way to the final this season. Fell just short, and yes that really hurt. But I'm incredibly proud of the team, the way we prepared, the way we played and how we fought right to the end.

"What a journey it's been. To the team, owners, management, coaches, players and my colleagues in the sport science and medical team a huge thank you! In the fast-moving world of professional sport it's easy to get caught up in the results."

“But every now and then you pause and realise that while it's about performance and pressure it's also about people, shared moments and friendships that will last a lifetime. As I step into a new role with @indiancricketteam I'll carry these memories with me.”

Adrian Le Roux Has Had An Esteemed Career With Cricket Teams

He is a certified sports scientist from Cape Town and has been associated with a lot of cricket teams in his esteemed career. Apart from KKR and PBKS, he also served as the South African men's team's strength and conditioning coach from June 2003 to August 2007. Le Roux also had a pretty extended association with Kolkata Knight Riders, having spent a whopping 12 years with the IPL 2024 champions. He saw the team lifting two titles back in 2012 and 2014. On his return, his first assignment will be the upcoming five-match Test series against England.