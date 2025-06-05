Karun Nair To Play Crucial Role In Team India's Middle-Order During England Tour? Gautam Gambhir Drops Massive Hint

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has voiced his support for Karun Nair after his recent heroics against the England Lions. The Vidarbha batter received Gambhir's backing during the latter's recent appearance, where he expressed that Nair's county cricket and India A experience would be beneficial for the side. The India head coach also implied that Karun would be offered a proper run in the series.

Karun Nair Backed Up By Gautam Gambhir

The India tour of England has newfound excitement as a new skipper will be at the helm for the visitors in the upcoming series. Shubman Gill would be leading the side and is India's youngest Test captain ever. The Men in Blue would don the iconic Test whites and face off against the mighty England squad.

A dynamic squad with a blend of veterans and young blood would have been named for the tour, with one huge name being Karun Nair, whose recent heroics have turned heads. Right before the tour against England, Gautam Gambhir expressed his support for the Vidarbha batter.

"If someone has done well in the middle-order, it's great for him and the domestic cricket in general. Karun has county experience and also played for India A, so someone will not be judged on the basis of 2 or 3 matches, he will be given a decent run," Gautam Gambhir said at the Press Conference hosted at the BCCI HQ.

From Domestic To IPL & India A: Karun Nair Has Been Spectacular

Karun Nair recently turned heads with his recent performance. From representing Vidarbha in domestic cricket to featuring in IPL for the Delhi Capitals, he has showcased temperament and grit to deliver a solid performance for his side. Nair played a pivotal role for Vidarbha in their recent Ranji Trophy triumph against Kerala in the summit clash.

The Vidarbha batter recently featured for India A against the England Lions, where he delivered a sound performance in the 1st first-class match at Canterbury. Karun Nair pulled off a successful rescue effort after an early top-order collapse. Nair smacked 204 runs and gave India A the much-needed momentum against the hosts' pace battery.