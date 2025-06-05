Ahead of England Test Series, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir In No Hurry To Rush Jasprit Bumrah: 'We Have Picked Enough Bowlers'

India will embark on a five-match Test series against England under the leadership of new captain Shubman Gill. Ahead of flying out to the UK, head coach Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill addressed a pre-departure press conference.

There has been a lot of debate regarding Jasprit Bumrah's availability throughout the Test series. The Mumbai Indians pacer remains India's most potent weapon across the format, but Gautam Gambhjir confirmed that Bumrah will not take part in all five Test matches.

"Not decided which 3 Tests Jasprit Bumrah will play. A lot will depend on the results of where it will be heading. We have picked enough bowlers. A lot of our pacers are in great space to win us Test matches from any position. When you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, depending on how many matches he plays, it will be a great thing for us."