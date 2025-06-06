KL Rahul Warms Up For England Series With Gritty Knock For India A, Stamps Up Authority With Resilient Century Against England Lions

In a bid to prepare for the upcoming Test series against England, India A are taking on the England Lions in the second unofficial Test in Northampton. The first unofficial Test was played in Canterbury and ended in a draw.

KL Rahul Shines On English Soil, Scores Hundred For India A

All the eyes will be on the five-match Test series as 37th captain Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team for the first time, and this will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. Following two successive Test series losses, Team India will be under huge pressure to deliver, and KL Rahul is expected to play a huge role. The Delhi Capitals star announced his arrival in style and scored a brilliant century to further stamp his authority as one of the prominent faces in the Indian team.

Rahul wasn't involved in the first unofficial Test and took very little time to acclimatise to the English conditions. Karun Nair was dismissed for 40 runs while Dhruv Jurel continued his sensational form with another half-century. The first Test is scheduled to be held in Headingley from June 20 and Rahul will certainly be a part of the playing XI as things stand. A veteran in the longest format, the Delhi Capitals star accumulated 3257 runs at an average of 32.57 in Test matches so far.

Team India Awaits A Strong England Challenge