Ahead Of India Series, England Selector Luke Wright Provides Injury Update On Mark Wood, Claims Star Pacer Is 'On The Road To Recovery'

Mark Wood in action during the Rajkot Test between India and England in 2024. | Image: ANI

Ahead of India's tour of England, Three Lions national selector Luke Wright opened up on star pacer Mark Wood's injury and said that he is on the road to recovery.

Previously, Mark Wood suffered an injury in the Champions Trophy 2025, during England's defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore.

Following the Champions Trophy 2025, Mark Wood has failed to return back on the crease, and is continuing his recovery.

Mark Wood also missed England's ODI series against the West Indies, which the Three Lions have clinched 3-0.

Luke Wright Provides Update On Mark Wood's Injury

The England National Selector Luke Wright provided an update on Mark Wood's injury, saying that the 35-year-old has started bowling 'lightly'.

"I think Woody's now started bowling just lightly, to be honest. He's just off a few paces, but that's been a great sign," Wright said as quoted by Sky Sports.

When asked if Wood can return to the England side during the five-match Test series against India, Luke Wright said that the star pacer can be an option for the last two games of the series, but not before that.

"So, he's on the road to recovery. I think he's more long-term, if we can get him back, he might have an option for the fourth or fifth Test. But again, each day it's ticking off each box and making sure he's OK," he added.

India's Tour Of England To Begin On June 20

The five-match Test series between India and England will begin on June 20th at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Headingley. The second game will take place on July 2nd at Edgbaston. The third and fourth matches of the series will be played on July 10th and July 23rd, at the Lord's and Old Trafford, respectively.

The Oval will host the fifth match of the Test series on July 31st.