Ahead Of WTC Final Between AUS and SA, Josh Hazlewood Opens Up On His IPL 2025 Nickname 'Hazlegod', Gets Picked On By Mitchell Starc

The Indian Premier League 2025 has ended and the Test cricket season is upon us as Australia and South Africa are all set to meet in the final of the World Test Championship 2023-2025. One of Australia's biggest arsenal in their bowling unit is fast bowler Josh Hazlewood who recently played a key role in the Indian Premier League and helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure their maiden IPL title. With Josh Hazlewood becoming a fan favourite of the RCB fans, he was nicknamed ‘Hazlegod’ in India.

Now ahead of the WTC final, Josh Hazlewood opened up on his nickname that was given to him by the Indian fans.

Hazlewood Hopes Hazlegod Doesn't Stick

Ahead of the WTC final between Australia and South Africa, Josh Hazlewood opened up on the nickname ‘Hazlegod.’ In a video posted by the ICC, Josh Hazlewood stated that he does not mind the nickname but he doesn't want it to go any further. He also believes that the nickname will not get the same heat in Australia, that it was getting in India.

"Hopefully it runs out of steam pretty quickly. It's flattering, obviously, to hear it around the ground in India, but I don't think it'll take off in Australia," said Josh Hazlewood in the video posted by the ICC.

Mitchell Starc Pokes Fun At Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood's Australian teammate Mitchell Starc, however is a massive fan of the nickname that has been given to Josh Hazlewood. In the video, Mitchell Starc stated that he hopes the nickname sticks as Josh Hazlewood is not very fond of it as he poked fun at Josh Hazlewood.

"Hopefully it sticks because I don't think he likes it too much," said Mitchell Starc in the video.