SA vs AUS: Ahead Of High-Voltage WTC Final, Steve Smith Underlines His Olympic Ambitions: 'Now I've Got Other Goals'

Australia will start the World Test Championship final against South Africa as the favourites. The defending champions have been in red-hot form and will be adamant to lay their hand on the ultimate prize in Test cricket.

2025 has been the year of uncertainties. A number of teams, including the likes of RCB, Crystal Palace and PSG, have ended their drought and the Proteas will take their inspiration from the ongoing trend this year. But South Africa will face resistance from one Steve Smith. Despite his growing age, the Aussie batter has remained relevant in red-ball cricket. With 10,271 runs in 116 Test matches, he has been an invaluable part of the Australian team and will play a major role in the WTC final.

Steve Smith Lays Down His Olympic Ambition

With a number of prominent players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, announcing their retirement, Smith has also been a part of retirement talks. But the 36-year-old has brushed off, insisting he will play as long as he is contributing to the team. In an interaction with The Courier Mail, said, 'As long as I'm contributing to the team and I'm having fun there's no reason to stop."

Cricket will be a part of the LA 2028 Olympics in 2028, and Smith has expressed his desire to represent his country in the sporting extravaganza. “Now I've got other ambitions and goals. One day it is to play the Olympics which I'd love to do.”

Australia Pose A Tough Challenge To South Africa