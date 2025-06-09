Angry Ravi Ashwin Blasts Female Umpire During TNPL Game After Being Given LBW; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

TNPL 2025: It is no secret that veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who may primarily be a bowler, takes hi batting very seriously. And that was once again evident on Sunday night when he was given out leg-before wicket in the 5th over of the game. The bowler, R Sai Kishore, was bowling over the wicket and with Ashwin sweeping and then being given out - the batter reckoned the ball must have been pitching outside the leg-stump, but umpire Venkatesan Krithika did not think on those lines as she raised her finger. Ashwin was spotted smashing his pads with his bat in anger. The clip of the incident has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

It is no secret that Ashwin is very competitive and take his batting very seriously. He seemed convinced that the ball must have pitched outside the leg-stump. He was fuming on his way back to the dugout as he reckoned he was not out. Ashwin scored 18 and with the ball he bowled two overs, conceding 28 runs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Register Comprehensive Win

Meanwhile, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won the game by nine wickets.

This is after the Dragons were put into bat and then they were bundled out for a paltry 93. Esakkimuthu A was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.