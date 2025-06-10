Arshdeep Singh Pokes Fun at Mohammed Siraj Ahead of First Test vs England, Calls Him 'Green Forest' | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: A new-look Team India get ready to take on England in a five-match Test series sans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With the team in transition, Shubman Gill has been given the responsibility to lead the side. The good thing is that the mood in the Indian camp is upbeat. The players are getting along well and that is good news for the fans. A prime example of the fact that the team is in good spirits is pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj teasing each other after a training session.

Green Forest - Siraj's New Nickname

In a clip posted by Arshdeep, he reveals that the training has just got over and he is with ‘Green Forest;. He refers to Siraj as ’green forest'. It is not known why he nicknamed Siraj as ‘green forest’.

“Kuch der practice karke haate hai, mai aur Green Forest. Siraj bhai ka naya naam Green Forest," Arshdeep said.

Arshdeep Singh would be in line to make his Test match debut, while Mohammed Siraj is expected to be part of the XI. Both are pacers of different nature - while Arshdeep is left-arm, Siraj is right-arm.

Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, it will be a new start for Team India. For the unversed, the Indian team is a team in transition after the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli.