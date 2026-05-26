Arshdeep Singh Undergoes Massive Social Media Detox, Punjab Kings Star Deletes Over 200 Instagram Posts Including Viral Virat Kohli Reel

IPL 2026: Star Punjab Kings and India speedster Arshdeep Singh created a huge buzz on social media, once again coming under the spotlight after the 27-year-old removed over 200 videos from his official Instagram handle, including his viral reel with Virat Kohli following the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

Arshdeep’s popular reel with Kohli, celebrating the Men in Blue’s victory in Dubai, had garnered over 150 million views before the PBKS pacer deleted it from his account. However, Arshdeep has not issued any official statement or explanation regarding his sudden move, leaving fans to speculate. The reasons could range from a personal reset to a social media cleanup or even a rebranding exercise.