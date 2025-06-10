'I Dismiss Them A Lot Of Times': Arshdeep Singh Unmasks Team India's Fragilities As Suspense On No. 4 Batter Continues

Team India's star Arshdeep Singh has opened up on the side's issues that he has noticed before the Test series begins in Leeds. As the Indian side trains up, Arshdeep spoke on the team's batting unit, saying that there is competitiveness among the batters. He also spoke about Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, saying that both of them looked firm while training. The pacer also revealed that he dismissed them several times during their training sessions.

Arshdeep Singh Revealed He Dismissed India Batters While Training

The Indian Cricket Team has embarked on a brand new era as a new leader takes the helm. After Rohit Sharma's retirement, Shubman Gill was handed the reins, with Rishabh Pant being named as the vice-captain. Gill would lead the Men in Blue in one of the team's most significant assignments when they lock horns against England in a five-match Test series.

Challenges are immense as India's recent performance in Tests has been subpar. But the side is putting the efforts to excel as they begin the new WTC cycle against the Ben Stokes-led side. However, Arshdeep Singh has divulged some glaring issues in the team, which he noticed during the team's training sessions.

"There was a lot of competitiveness with the batters. We enjoyed it. As bowlers, we had to grind and make proper plans to get the batter out. Sai, who has joined the team for the first time, looked compact. The skipper looked in good touch. I will try the banter keeps on going, and I dismiss them a lot of times," Arshdeep Singh said in a video shared by the BCCI on social media.

Given that Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill were touted as ideal picks for the number four spot, the suspense around the subject also continues.

Arshdeep Singh Could Be The X-Factor For India In England

After his impactful spell in white-ball cricket, Arshdeep Singh could be in line for his maiden Test appearance for the senior India men's side in the England tour. The pacer from Punjab has been impactful for the Indian side in their recent ICC Campaigns in white-ball cricket. Arshdeep was a part of Team India's championship-winning side in T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025.

Another factor which makes Arshdeep Singh a genuine threat to the opposition is that he has had proper county experience in England. The Indian pacer has been a part of Kent, and his campaign in English conditions was noteworthy.