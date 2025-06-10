Should BCCI, Gautam Gambhir Give Long Rope to Rohit Sharma as ODI Captain Till 2027 WC?

Ind vs Eng: Rohit Sharma calling it quits in Test cricket recently, just ahead of an important England tour stirred a controversy immediately. A lot was being made over why Rohit retired, should he have retired, was he forced to retire. Now, there is a report doing the rounds which claims that Rohit, who is still the ODI captain, may be removed from that position after the England tour. While this cannot be confirmed, is it fair that Rohit continues till the 2027 ODI World Cup as captain.

Does Rohit Lead Even if he is Not in Form?

What if he is not in form. Rohit is certainly not getting any younger. And most importantly, what if he picks up an injury? Does the selector not have a say in this? Does the call entirely remain with Rohit? Now, BCCI is giving a long rope to Rohit, while there are youngsters waiting to get in the Indian side - what about them? Do they wait for two more years till Rohit is done and the opening spot is vacant? No doubt, Rohit is arguably the best white-ball batter of the generation - but his form is not up to the mark.

‘There have been no discussions’

A source told Hindustan Times, “Quite frankly, a lot of us thought Rohit wanted to move away from the ODI format after winning the Champions Trophy. There have been no discussions between Rohit and the selectors over his ODI future.”