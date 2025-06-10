Republic World
  Should BCCI, Gautam Gambhir Give Long Rope to Rohit Sharma as ODI Captain Till 2027 WC?

Updated 10 June 2025 at 12:41 IST

Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket ahead of the England series caused a lot of panic, but now the question is should he be allowed to continue at his own peril as ODI captain till 2027?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma Before The Toss
Rohit Sharma Before The Toss | Image: AP

Ind vs Eng: Rohit Sharma calling it quits in Test cricket recently, just ahead of an important England tour stirred a controversy immediately. A lot was being made over why Rohit retired, should he have retired, was he forced to retire. Now, there is a report doing the rounds which claims that Rohit, who is still the ODI captain, may be removed from that position after the England tour. While this cannot be confirmed, is it fair that Rohit continues till the 2027 ODI World Cup as captain. 

Does Rohit Lead Even if he is Not in Form? 

What if he is not in form. Rohit is certainly not getting any younger. And most importantly, what if he picks up an injury? Does the selector not have a say in this? Does the call entirely remain with Rohit? Now, BCCI is giving a long rope to Rohit, while there are youngsters waiting to get in the Indian side - what about them? Do they wait for two more years till Rohit is done and the opening spot is vacant? No doubt, Rohit is arguably the best white-ball batter of the generation - but his form is not up to the mark. 

‘There have been no discussions’

A source told Hindustan Times, “Quite frankly, a lot of us thought Rohit wanted to move away from the ODI format after winning the Champions Trophy. There have been no discussions between Rohit and the selectors over his ODI future.”

Rohit recently led the Indian cricket team to the Champions Trophy 2025 title. He also led the side to the 2024 vT20 WC triumph after which he retired from the shortest format. Not to forget, he also led the side brilliantly to the final of the 2023 ODI WC in India. His leadership was praised by experts and fans. For the unversed, Team India play 27 ODIs before the 2027 WC. 

Published 10 June 2025 at 12:26 IST