Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill Look To The End 'The Jinx Of 13' In England, Head Coach And Captain's New Team India Under Spotlight

India vs England: Shubman Gill, the captain of the Indian cricket team, alongside Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, are looking to script a new chapter and register a dominant start to a new era in Indian cricket. The England series will also be a start to India's new World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 campaign. A new-look Indian side, under a new captain who still has a long way to go in international cricket, is an international prospect.

Gautam Gambhir, in his small tenure so far, did lead the Indian team to an ICC Champions Trophy victory, but in all fairness, the Indian Test team has severely underperformed in his tenure. India lost their home series against New Zealand by a margin of 0-3 and followed it up with a loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which also cost them a place in the finals of the World Test Championship Finals.

Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir's Worrisome Record In England

Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir have a herculean task ahead of them. Playing England in England against a rampant and bullish side led by Ben Stokes is no easy job. The only respite that the Indian team will have, as per now, is the fact that Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer will not be playing in the first Test. The batters of the Indian team are currently having a tough time as far as Test match batting is concerned, and things in England will only get tougher. There is a lot of chatter around Shubman Gill and his Test average.

The Indian Test skipper is yet to find his footing in the longest format of the game, and at the moment, he averages only 35.06 in Test cricket. Interestingly, Gill averages only 14.66 in England, and Gautam Gambhir's Test average in England was 12.70. Gill and Gambhir's combined Test average in England is 13.6, but still they are at the helm of the Test team and have all the potential to turn things around as far as the World Test Championship 2027 cycle is concerned.

The Number 4 Conundrum Continues To Build Up