'The Amount Of Young Talent': AUS Legend Ricky Ponting Believes India Have Bright Future Despite Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's Retirements

The Indian Cricket Test team are currently in a transitional phase following the retirements of legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Indian team are currently in England as they are busy preparing for a five match test series. During the announcement of the squad for the England series, Shubman Gill was announced as India's Test captain but there are several questions around the team on how the young Indian team will perform without the experience that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli brought to the table.

Ricky Ponting has now answered the questions that have been raised following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Ricky Ponting On India's Bright Future In Red Ball Cricket

Ricky Ponting is a legend of the Australian Cricket Team and one of the greatest players to have played the game. As the five match Test series between India and England is all set to begin, Ricky Ponting has given his opinion on the hole that has been left by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian Test team.

“It's always very hard to replace players that have been around for so long. But if any country can do it and do it quickly, India can because of the amount of young talent that they have,” said Ricky Ponting according to the ICC.

India Looking To Bounce Back In Test Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team ended the previous cycle of the World Test Championship on a sour note as they lost back to back series which knocked them out of contention for the finals of the WTC. India first lost a three match test series against New Zealand at home.