AUS vs SA 1st ODI: Travis Head’s Bowling Arm Steals The Spotlight, Batter Strikes A Four-Wicket Haul In Cairns

Travis Head of Australia bats during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and South Africa in Darwin | Image: AAPImage via AP

Travis Head left the Proteas Men stunned with his exemplary bowling arm that helped him pick up four wickets in the first ODI against Cricket South Africa. The swashbuckling batter may not have been in SA's strategy as he rolled his golden arm while in 50-over action at Cairns.

It was a stunning showcase of brilliance from Travis Head. The Aussie is not a regular bowler, but his standout performance pushed him into the limelight. But the cricketer's all-around capabilities are now making rounds all over.

Travis Head Stuns Fans With A Four-Wicket Haul

In the first ODI match between Australia and South Africa at Cairns, Travis Head rolled his bowling arm against the Proteas Men.

The Aussie opener opened his wicket-taking account after Ryan Rickelton was dismissed via caught out. The SA opener had holed it out towards mid-off, but Marnus Labuschagne completed a decent catch to claim a wicket.

Travis Head went on to dismiss Tristan Stubbs for a two-ball duck in the competition. The SA cricketer tonked the ball wide towards long-off, but Cameron Green completed the catch.

The Aussie cricketer spoiled Dewald Brevis' opening debut as well. Travis Head dismissed him at just six runs after Brevis tried to slog sweep the delivery over long-on. But Alex Carey completes the catch, ending his debut early.

Apart from the four-wicket haul, Travis Head also pulled off a successful run out after the ball ricocheted off the bowler's right hand, which hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Prenelan Subrayen was outside the line, and it was an unlucky dismissal for South Africa during the 1st ODI at Cairns.

South Africa Restricted To Under 300 Runs In 1st ODI

South Africa was restricted to 296/8, courtesy of Aiden Markram's commanding knock from the start. The 81-ball 82 helped South Africa balance the team at the beginning.

Ryan Rickelton picked up a 33-run spell while captain Temba Bavuma put up 65 runs on the scoreboard. Matthew Breetzke pulled off 57 runs to add some stability and momentum in the game.