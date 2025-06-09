Australia Captain Pat Cummins Resonates Confidently Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final Against South Africa, Claims Aussies 'Been The Best Team In The World'

WTC 2023-2025 Final: Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final against South Africa at Lord's from June 11, Australia captain Pat Cummins is filled with confidence.

In the past two years of the 2023-2025 cycle of the WTC, Australia have displayed a staggering performance under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

Australia Win 13 Matches In WTC 2023-2025 Cycle

The Aussies played 19 matches overall, clinching 13 wins and conceding just four defeats. Pat Cummins' side reached the Final by securing the second position on the WTC 2023-2025 table with a points percentage of 67.54.

One of the biggest achievements for the Aussies in recent times in Tests was their series win over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussies claimed the prestigious series on their home soil after 10 years.

Pat Cummins Aims To Hold WTC Mace For Second Consecutive Time

Ahead of the WTC 2023-2025 Final against South Africa, Pat Cummins stated that Australia have recently been the best team in the world across various conditions.

Cummins also expressed hope to hold the WTC mace for the second consecutive time, remarking that it would be a great sign.

The bowling all-rounder also highlighted Australia's triumph in the ODI World Cup 2023 as his best Final match.

"The ODI World Cup of 2023 is going to be hard to top, that's number one for me. Having two maces is a really significant thing to show for that period of time - we feel like we have been the best team in the world across all different conditions and to hold the mace at the end of that would be a great sign of something to point to now but also down the track," Pat Cummins said as quoted by ANI.

During the ODI World Cup 2023, India showcased a stunning performance throughout the season, but in the Final, the Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket defeat against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.