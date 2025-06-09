WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Eyes Graeme Smith's 2012 Heroics, South Africa Aim To Reclaim Lost Glory After 13 Years In The Mecca Of Cricket

WTC 2023-2025 Final: Temba Bavuma's South Africa will square off against Pat Cummins' Australia in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the Lord's, from June 11th.

It will be a crucial match for the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa as they will be aiming to win the World Test Championship title after 13 years long years.

Even with a young squad, South Africa have managed to dominate other teams in the 2023-2025 cycle of the WTC. Temba Bavuma's Proteas clinched eight wins and conceded three defeats after playing 12 matches. South Africa advanced to the Final after finishing at the top of the standings with 100 points and a 69.44 percentage.

On the other hand, South Africa's opponents, Australia, are the defending champions, who have also dominated in the 2023-2024 cycle. The Aussies sealed 13 wins and suffered four defeats after playing 19 matches. Pat Cummins-led side finished at the second spot with a points percentage of 67.54.

Previously, in 2012, it was under Graeme Smith's leadership when South Africa won the prestigious Test mace at Lord's balcony.

South Africa's tour of England in 2012 played a pivotal role in deciding the top of the Test ranking. But the Proteas dominated that series and beat England 2-0 in the three-match series.

In the third Test of the series, it was Hashim Amla's 121 runs in the match that helped the Proteas clinch the Test mace.

13 years apart, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, South Africa will again come down at the Lord's, hoping to make a miracle against Australia and win the Test Championship.