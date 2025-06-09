Australia's Massive WTC 2025 Final Hint Goes 'Unnoticed', Accidentally Reveal Usman Khawaja's Partner For The 'Ultimate Test' Against SA

It won't be a walk in the park for Australia in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Ahead of the ultimate test on June 11, the lingering question regarding Australia's opening conundrum remains unanswered.

Australia Unknowingly Revealed Usman Khawaja's Opening Partner For WTC Final

Travis Head and Sam Konstas have emerged as contenders for that coveted opening role with Usman Khawaja. Konstas made his debut against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was subsequently rewarded with a place in the WTC final squad for rising through the ranks. Head opened the innings during Australia's Test series against Sri Lanka, but he is expected to demote himself to his preferred No.5 spot as things stand.

Leading up to the WTC final, during Australia's practice session, Marnus Labuschagne has been seen facing new balls from Aussie speedsters Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. With a place in the starting XI still in the offing, given by the practice sessions, Labuschagne's experience in red ball cricket might help him to get the nod over Konstas.

Marnus Labuschagne's Worrying Form Is A Concern For Australia

The former world no. 1 is facing a raging challenge to save his place in the Test team, and he is not unfamiliar with the Lord's Cricket Ground. It was 2019 when the 30-year-old was unleashed in the Ashes as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith and after six years, he is back to that same venue battling to cement his spot in the team. His last Test hundred came two years back against England in the Ashes at Old Trafford and he will seek to capitalise on the leverage he is about to get.