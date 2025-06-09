'Best Bowler In The World': Wicket-Keeper Batter Kyle Verreynne Confident In Kagiso Rabada's Skillset To Give South Africa The Edge Over Australia In WTC Final

The final of the World Test Championship 2023-2025 is just around the corner with South Africa and Australia eyeing for the biggest crown in red ball cricket. The final of the World Test Championship is all set to be played at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England. Australia are currently the defending champions of the WTC as they had previously won the title after beating India in the final. As South Africa and Australia get ready to meet at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground, South Africa wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne has put his full confidence in Kagiso Rabada to give South Africa the edge against Australia.

Kyle Verreynne Claims Rabada As The Best Bowler In The World

Ahead of the final of the World Test Championship, several members of the South African Cricket Team spoke to the ICC where Kyle Verreynne claimed that Kagiso Rabada is the best bowler in the world and he will give South Africa an edge over Australia in the WTC Final. He claimed that Kagiso Rabada was going to be massive for South Africa in the WTC Final.

“KG’s the best bowler in the world. Without a doubt, he’s the best bowler in the world and I think he’s one of those guys that always wants to do it on the big stage and you don’t get any stages bigger than this, so I think he’s going to be massive for us,” said Kyle Verreynne in his statement about Kagiso Rabada.

Australia Looking To Hold Onto WTC Crown