WTC Final, SA vs AUS- Australia Youngster Sam Konstas' Bold Remark On Lord's Cricket Ground Isn't Perfect: 'The Change Rooms Are...'

Updated 9 June 2025 at 16:36 IST
The World Test Championship final is just knocking on the door. Defending champions Australia will take on South Africa in a much-anticipated WTC final at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11.
Both teams have hit the ground running since arriving in England, leading up to the much-awaited clash. Sam Konstas has been waiting in the wings for a chance in the London showpiece event, and he will be battling for that coveted opening spot alongside Usman Khawaja, who is already guaranteed a spot in the team.
Alongside the likes of Beau Weabster, Konstas will be eyeing up that coveted opening spot against South Africa. On the eve of the summit clash, Australia arrived at the Lord's, but Konstas doesn't seem to be impressed with the facilities at the iconic cricket stadium. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "The change rooms are really small, to be honest, and they do a very good lunch. I'm very grateful to be at such an iconic ground."
Also Read: WTC Final, SA vs AUS: Australia's Opening Conundrum Doesn't Bother Usman Khawaja: 'I'm Worried About...'
Australia's preparations hit a severe jolt after they were denied permission to practice at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Aussie contingent arrived at the ground, but with the Indian Cricket Team using the facilities ahead of their five-match Test series against England, they weren't allowed to use the Lord's facilities, which has raised questions. Under the strict supervision of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team had their first practice session in England at the Lord's. However, Pat Cummins' side was granted access on Sunday.
Cummins could be the first captain to successfully defend the WTC crown since the inception of the competition. Australia defeated India pretty convincingly in the last WTC final but South Africa will pose a tricky challenge to the defending champions as things stand. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain led Australia to the 2023 ODI World Cup title, followed by the WTC and the onus will be on him to replicate his success on English soil.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.
Published 9 June 2025 at 16:36 IST