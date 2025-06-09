WTC Final, SA vs AUS- Australia Youngster Sam Konstas' Bold Remark On Lord's Cricket Ground Isn't Perfect: 'The Change Rooms Are...'

The World Test Championship final is just knocking on the door. Defending champions Australia will take on South Africa in a much-anticipated WTC final at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11.

Sam Konstas' Lord's Impression Isn't Really Perfect

Both teams have hit the ground running since arriving in England, leading up to the much-awaited clash. Sam Konstas has been waiting in the wings for a chance in the London showpiece event, and he will be battling for that coveted opening spot alongside Usman Khawaja, who is already guaranteed a spot in the team.

Alongside the likes of Beau Weabster, Konstas will be eyeing up that coveted opening spot against South Africa. On the eve of the summit clash, Australia arrived at the Lord's, but Konstas doesn't seem to be impressed with the facilities at the iconic cricket stadium. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "The change rooms are really small, to be honest, and they do a very good lunch. I'm very grateful to be at such an iconic ground."

Australia's WTC Final Preparations Hit A Roadblock

Australia's preparations hit a severe jolt after they were denied permission to practice at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Aussie contingent arrived at the ground, but with the Indian Cricket Team using the facilities ahead of their five-match Test series against England, they weren't allowed to use the Lord's facilities, which has raised questions. Under the strict supervision of head coach Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team had their first practice session in England at the Lord's. However, Pat Cummins' side was granted access on Sunday.