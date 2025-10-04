Australia vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The AUS-W v SL-W WC Game

Defending champions Australia are all set to face Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. The game against Australia will be Sri Lanka's first match at home in the ongoing marquee multi-national tournament. The Aussies are the favourites to win the title, and they also defeated arch-rivals New Zealand by 89 runs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, who looked pretty decent in the World Cup opener, will look to stage an upset.

Sri Lanka will look to score against Australia's formidable bowling attack led by Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt. The Aussies, on the other hand, have showed immense quality by recovering from a tough phase in the New Zealand game, and they will look to secure their second victory in the World Cup in their game against the co-hosts of the World Cup.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Saturday, October 4, 2025

At what time will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match?