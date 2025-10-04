Updated 4 October 2025 at 11:11 IST
Australia vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The AUS-W v SL-W WC Game
Australia are the defending champions of the Women's World Cup. The Aussies had defeated New Zealand by 89 runs in their previous outings
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Defending champions Australia are all set to face Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup. The game against Australia will be Sri Lanka's first match at home in the ongoing marquee multi-national tournament. The Aussies are the favourites to win the title, and they also defeated arch-rivals New Zealand by 89 runs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, who looked pretty decent in the World Cup opener, will look to stage an upset.
Sri Lanka will look to score against Australia's formidable bowling attack led by Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt. The Aussies, on the other hand, have showed immense quality by recovering from a tough phase in the New Zealand game, and they will look to secure their second victory in the World Cup in their game against the co-hosts of the World Cup.
ALSO READ | BCCI To Judge Players On Non-Negotiable Criteria To Determine India's Squad For Australia Tour, Rohit Sharma's Captaincy To Be Discussed: Report
Australia vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details
When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Saturday, October 4, 2025
At what time will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?
- The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST
Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match be played?
- The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game
ALSO READ | 'He Could Change His Expressions': Abhishek Sharma Narrates Hilarious Shubman Gill Tale That Led To His Expulsion From Cricket Camp
Where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match in India?
- The AUS-W v SL-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup match?
- Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
- Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasuriya
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 11:11 IST