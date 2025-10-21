Australia-W Captain Alyssa Healy Withdrawn From England W-CWC Clash With 'Minor Calf Strain', Tahlia McGrath To Stand-In

Alyssa Healy celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Australia women's skipper Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the upcoming match against England women. The cricketer suffered an injury during a training session on Saturday and has been kept out of the upcoming clash against the English women in Indore.

In Healy's absence, vice-captain Tahlia McGrath would step in as the captain for Cricket Australia in a match where the team's undefeated streak in the Women's CWC would be on the line.

Alyssa Healy has been in a fiery form in the ongoing Women's World Cup. Her performance has been key to Australia-W's undefeated run in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 so far.

However, a mishap during the training session led to captain Alyssa Healy suffering a minor calf strain, prompting the team management to keep her out of at least one match in the tournament.

"The 35-year-old will miss at least the game against England at Indore's Holkar Stadium, and will continue to be assessed ahead of Australia's final round game against South Africa three days later on Saturday," Cricket Australia shared in a statement.

The statement further said that the team management would assess Alyssa Healy's condition in their final league-stage fixture against South Africa.

CA also mentioned that Beth Mooney will don the gloves behind the stumps in captain Healy's absence during the England clash.

Australia's Women's side has already locked their spot in the Women's CWC semifinals after sweeping four wins in the five games they have had so far. One match ended up being abandoned because of rain.

The upcoming clash between Australia-W and England-W would be a battle for the ultimate bragging rights in the ongoing tournament.

