'The Art Of Batting': Australian Batters Sam Konstas And Marnus Labuschagne Look In Fine Touch Ahead Of WTC Final Against South Africa

Australia and South Africa are all set to face off in the final of the World Test Championship which will be played at the Lords Cricket Ground in England. Australia and South Africa had impressive test seasons in the 2023-2025 cycle of the World Test Championship which got both nations a spot in the final. Australia come into the WTC final off wins in back to back series. Australia first defeated India in the Border Gavaskar series and then followed it up with a win against Sri Lanka.

Now both countries are preparing for the WTC final which is scheduled to begin on 11th June 2025.

Sam Konstas And Marnus Labuschagne In Fine Touch Ahead Of WTC Final

Sam Konstas who made his debut for Australia during the Border Gavaskar Trophy series has become one of the key players for the Aussie side. Apart from Sam Konstas, Australia will also be looking towards Marnus Labuschagne who has been one of Australia's best batters in the red ball format in recent years. There is good news for Australia ahead of the WTC final as both Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschangne look to be in fine form as the Instagram account of the ICC shared videos of the two batters practicing in the nets.

ICC while sharing the footage on social media wrote, “The art of batting, by Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Konstas.”

Here is the video of the two Aussie batters practicing in the nets:

Australia Looking To Defend WTC Crown Against South Africa