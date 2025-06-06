Bengaluru Stampede: Trouble Mounts For Virat Kohli, Complaint Filed Against RCB Star

A complaint has been filed against RCB star Virat Kohli at the Cubbon Park Police Station following the deadly stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4. H.M. Venkatesh, a senior social activist, has filed the complaint against the former Indian Test captain. He received an assurance from the police that the letter would be looked at and that a FIR had already been filed regarding the stampede.

Bengaluru Police Denied permission For A RCB Bus Parade

11 people lost their lives while several people were injured in a stampede which unfolded during RCB's IPL title celebration on the day after they defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden IPL trophy after a prolonged wait. Earlier, police arrested Nikhil Sosale on Friday Morning, who happens to be the marketing head of the IPL 2025 champions. The trophy parade, which was planned, was cancelled as Bengaluru police issued a directive asking people to avoid roads around Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3 PM to 8 PM.

Police Had Filed A FIR Following Bengaluru Stampede

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted that a large number of people gathered outside the stadium, and they didn't anticipate such numbers. Police have already registered an FIR against RCB, the event management company and the Karnataka State Cricket Association in this matter.

The KSCA denied their role in the incident and moved to the High Court seeking a quashing of the FIR. Social media was flooded with videos in which people could be seen gasping for air as the crowd went into chaos. Police have already launched an investigation and will try to decode how the celebratory event turned into a disastrous nightmare.