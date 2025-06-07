Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA Secretary And Treasurer Tender Resignations After 11 Lives Were Lost in RCB's Felicitation Event After IPL Win

Bengaluru Stampede: Following the horrific stampede that shook Bengaluru and claimed 11 lives and injured several others on Wednesday, the Karnataka cricket association's (KSCA) secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam tendered their resignations. Their resignations came in a day after the KSCA and RCB had approached the Karnataka High Court in connection with the First Information Reports (FIR) filed against them in connection with the stampede. The two also gave an official statement.

‘Owing moral responsibility…’

“This is to inform that due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days and though our role was very limited, but owing moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we have tendered our resignation to our respective posts as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, by way of a letter dated 06.06.2025 to the President of Karnataka State Cricket Association,” the statement read.

BCCI to Take Stern Action?

In a big update on this growing controversy, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) made it clear that some stringent rule would certainly be put in place and the Indian board also assured fans that they will not be a mere silent spectator.

Following the mishap, BCCI is now planning to issue guidelines for celebrations for future purposes, secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to Cricbuzz. "At some stage BCCI will have to do something. We cannot be a silent spectator. It was a private affair of RCB but we at the BCCI are responsible for cricket in India and we will try to ensure such incidents do not recur in future.”