BCCI Takes Big Step Towards Readiness For Test Cricket, Announce Updated List Of Venues For South Africa's Tour Of India

The new cycle of the World Test Championship is underway with the Indian Cricket Team kicking off their campaign with a five match Test series in England. The Indian Cricket Team are yet to win their first World Test Championship trophy as they lost two finals, first against New Zealand and then against Australia. With the Indian Cricket Team having a busy schedule ahead of them for the rest of 2025, the BCCI have made changes to the venues that were initially decided for the multi format series against South Africa.

BCCI Update Venues Keeping Test Cricket In Mind

The BCCI is currently shifting it's focus on Test cricket with India eyeing their first WTC title despite playing the final twice. South Africa will be travelling to India in the end of November for a multi format long series which includes 2 Test matches, 3 ODI matches and 5 T20Is.

The two Test matches against South Africa will be played in Kolkata and Guhwati with India looking to stop on a repeat on what had happened against New Zealand. India had played a three match Test series against New Zealand at home which ended up being the worst defeat for India in a Test series. New Zealand in the three match series whitewashed India and seriously dented India's chances of making it into the WTC Final.

The first test match between India and South Africa was origianlly set to be played in New Delhi but has now been moved to Kolkata.

South Africa tour of India schedule (Source: Screengrab from BCCI)

South Africa ‘A’ will also be travelling to India with three out of five Test matches to be played in Rajkot. India will be focusing on spinning tracks for their upcoming series.

Delhi Makes A Return For Test Matches With India Taking On West Indies