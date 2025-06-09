Big Setback For Team India; Rishabh Pant Cops Nasty Arm Injury Ahead of 1st Test vs England: REPORT

India vs England: India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant is an important member of the squad, especially in Tests. With India set to play a five-match Test series against England, Pant is expected to be an important character for the visiting side. Unfortunately, Pant has reportedly picked up an injury in his finger for which he had to cut short his training on Sunday. The incident took place when the team was training at Beckenham as reported by RevSportz. The southpaw complained of immense pain after being hit.

Will Pant Miss 1st Test?

The incident took place while he was batting in the nets. Soon, he was attended to by the team doctor who applied an ice pack. This is not the best piece of news with the first Test starting in a little over a week. There is no official update on the injury from the Board of Control of Cricket in India as of now. Mind you, Pant is a key member of the squad and has prior experience of playing in England, which always helps. For the unversed, the India squad has Dhruv Jurel as the back-up wicketkeeper.

Pant's IPL Nightmare