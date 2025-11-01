BCCI Pledges Whopping Bonus For Team India If They Win Women's World Cup 2025 Final In Navi Mumbai: Report

Team India players celebrating after taking a wicket against Australia in the semi-final at Women's WC 2025 | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will take on Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2. The high-voltage fixture is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST.

India and South Africa's Road To Final At Women's World Cup 2025

The Women in Blue confirmed their spot in the final after sealing a dominating five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final match. On the other hand, South Africa defeated England by 125 runs in the first semi-final fixture.

Team India will be playing their third final at the Women's World Cup, while it will be the first for the Proteas.

South Africa made their way into the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing third in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.379. The Proteas clinched five wins and conceded two defeats after playing seven group matches.

On the other hand, Team India finished in fourth place on the standings with seven points and a net run rate of +0.628. The Women in Blue clinched three wins and conceded three defeats after playing seven group fixtures. Meanwhile, one game was abandoned due to heavy rain.

Following their quality performance against the mighty Australians, the Women in Blue will be confident for the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. Team India are just one win away from sealing their maiden Women's World Cup trophy.

BCCI To Reward Team India With Whopping Amount If They Win Women's WC 2025

On the eve of the final clash, news surfaced on social media that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to reward Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India with a massive bonus but only if they win the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025 against South Africa.

According to a report from the news agency, PTI, the top officials in BCCI are planning to reward the Women in Blue with the same amount that was given to Rohit Sharma's side after they won the T20 World Cup 2024.

A BCCI source has confirmed to PTI that there have been discussions that the women's cricket team will receive the same amount as the men's.

"The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women and hence there are lot of discussions that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward won't be anything less compared to men's global triumph. But it isn't nice to make an announcement before they win the Cup," a BCCI source told PTI.